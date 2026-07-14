Around six million litres of oil smuggles into country daily: OCAC

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has demanded of the government for an immediate action against smuggled oil in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday the downstream oil sector’s advocacy body has said that “every litre of the smuggled fuel damaging to Pakistan’s energy future”.

“Daily around six million litres of smuggled oil enters in the country,” describing the extent of smuggling menace the OCAC said. “Smuggled oil inflicting loss to the national exchequer and legal businesses”.

OCAC stated that the smuggled fuel badly damaging the national economy and energy sector. “The smuggling of oil inflicting up to 280 billion rupees annual loss to the national exchequer,” it said.

The oil companies body demanded effective measures to curb the smuggled oil trade. “The delay to prevent illegal fuel further strengthening the illegal trade thus it is essential to curb the oil smuggling for the sake of fair competition and strong Pakistan”.

The oil trade body demanded of the government to take prompt and stringent measures for prevention of the oil smuggling.