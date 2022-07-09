Arrange animals’ sacrifice at specified places: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday asked people to arrange the sacrifice of animals during Eidul Azha at specified places amid chances of heavy rainfall in the country during the ongoing monsoon spell, ARY NEWS reported.

In her message, Sherry Rehman said that the nation will be celebrating Eid this year amidst heavy rainfall as the country is witnessing more than expected showers after the drought in the previous years.

“Our nullahs and sewerage system are already facing pressure from heavy water inflow,” she said and asked the public to hold sacrifice of animals at specified places. “Holding sacrifice at separate places and disposing-off waste at multiple points could choke sewerage system,” she said.

Sherry Rehman also asked people to avoid using plastic shoppers and bottles and said that it could also result in choking sewerage lines.

“The citizens should ensure cleanliness during the sacrifices amid chances of rainfall during Eidul Azha,” she said.

Monsoon updates from PMD: Sindh and Balochistan going thru very high percentages of rainfall over a 30 year average. See last column. pic.twitter.com/EMxoVfwdvK — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 9, 2022

