Arrangements finalize for election: Punjab Election Commissioner

LAHORE: All arrangements have been finalized at polling stations for elections, election commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chohan told media.

Military troops services have also been acquired along with the police for security and prompt action will be taken over a complaint in province, election commissioner said.

“All political parties will be provided level playing field, media should inform if find any code conduct complaint,” election official said adding that the voters will be provided a friendly environment.

He said the DMO has been directed after the complaint in NA-127 for constitution of an inquiry committee to look into the matter.

He said the breach of the code of conduct will not be tolerated at any cost. Facts will be made public after thorough inquiry of the NA-127 incident, he further said.

He said the election commission has been free of any pressure and independent to take any decision.

“All polling agents will be provided the Form 45 copy. The RO will issue the Form 45 after collecting all results,” Ijaz Chohan said. “No negligence will be tolerated in preparation of election result,” he said.

He said the election result will be transferred to the office of the returning officer from the polling station under the Election Management System. “The system will work in both online and offline modes,” election commissioner said. “The presiding officer will dispatch the result physically in case of a connecting issue,” he said.

He advised all candidates to ensure a peaceful election. “In case of a complaint any candidate can contact us and avoid to personally intervene,” he said. ” If anyone tried to disturb the process, the law will take its path,” he added.