Arrears Case: KMC seeks time from SC to reconcile matter with KE

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday sought more time from Supreme Court to settle the issue of billions of rupees arrears with the K-electric, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

The KMC’s lawyer told the court that the Mayor Karachi and the CEO of the K-electric have met recently and talks going on over the issue of arrears against each other.

“Hopefully, a viable solution of the matter will come to surface,” KMC lawyer said.

The Supreme Court adjourned further hearing of the case for four weeks.

The KMC claims 5.7 billion rupees outstanding against the KE, while the power utility claiming 1.2 bln rupees bill payable by the KMC.

The court in an earlier hearing directed the KMC and K-electric to reconcile their billions of rupees arrears by mediation.

The bench also directed the sides to suggest the name of mediator for dispute resolution.

“Isn’t it better for both entities to reconcile the matter,” the CJP suggested. “The KMC could not get free power supply. What is problem in payment if the KE not issuing inflated electricity bills,” the chief justice questioned.

“The descent of Karachi in darkness would also have political implication,” Justice Isa remarked. “Mayor Karachi himself is a lawyer. It will be better to reconcile the matter while taking the mayor into confidence,” CJP said.

“Karachi have to suffer if the KE will suspend the electric supply,” he added.