No arrest after FIR registration as Sindh govt changes police rules   

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday approved changes to police rules, barring the authorities from making any arrests after registration of the first information report (FIR), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the provincial cabinet approved changes to section 26 of the Police Rules.

“The police will not be able to arrest the suspects after being named in the FIR,” the cabinet was told in a briefing that further added that police would only make arrest after taking prior permission of the arrest, following gathering of evidence in the case.

A spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab while sharing the news on his Twitter account, said that Sindh Cabinet has amended Police Rules 1934 which will regulate the power of investigation officers (IOs) to arrest a citizen.

Happy to inform that #Sindh Cabinet has amended Police Rules 1934 which will regulate power of IO to arrest a citizen. Previously, police used to arrest a person on being named in the FIR. Now, power of arrest will only be exercised based on evidence gathered during investigation pic.twitter.com/vs5rPS5aOj — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 17, 2021



“Previously, police used to arrest a person on being named in the FIR. Now, power of arrest will only be exercised based on evidence gathered during the investigation,” he said.

Moreover, according to a report, the Sindh cabinet on Saturday also give a go-ahead to the appointment of Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The approval came during a meeting of the provincial cabinet with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesperson, has been entrusted with an uphill task to revamp the port city’s ill-maintained civic infrastructure.