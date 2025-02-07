Arrest warrant issued against Sonu Sood in alleged fraud case

A Ludhiana court has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, over an alleged INR10 lac fraud case.

It was reported by Indian media on Thursday that Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur of the Ludhiana court issued an arrest warrant against actor Sonu Sood after he failed to appear in court despite multiple summons.

According to the details, the case against the ‘Dabangg’ actor originated from a complaint by Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against Mohit Shukla, accusing him of cryptocurrency investment fraud of INR10 lacs.

Reports also suggested that Sood was called to testify in the court but he ignored the summon, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant to Oshiwara Police Station of Andheri West, Mumbai, directing officials to arrest the Bollywood celebrity and present him before the court.

However, in the latest development, Sood addressed the matter in an X post on Friday morning. He wrote, “We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation.”

“Our lawyers have responded and on 10th February 2025 we will give a statement that clarifies our non-involvement in the matter,” he added and clarified, “We are neither brand ambassadors nor are we associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs.”

“It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter,” Sood concluded.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10.