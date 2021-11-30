Arrest warrant issued for Bollywood actor Amisha Patel

A bailable arrest warrant has been issued against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel by district and sessions court in the Bhopal city of India.

An Indian news agency mentioned that a case was filed against the Kaho Na Pyar Hai star by the UTF Telefilms Private Limited after cheques of the collective sum of INR3.2 million bounced.

Her hearing is scheduled for December 4.

Read More: 10 Bollywood celebrities with amazing academic backgrounds!

Advocate Ravi Panth, the lawyer representing Telefilms Private Limited, claimed that the warrant was issued by Ravi Kumar Borasi against the actor.

He mentioned that the celebrity and her company M/S Amisha Patel Production had taken the loan for a film’s production, adding that the alleged suspect gave two cheques in lieu of the amount and both of them bounced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

He filed the case on behalf of the filming company after which the bailable warrant was issued to the actor.

It was mentioned that an arrest warrant can be issued provided if she fails to appear before the court for the Monday hearing.

It is not the only case that has been registered against the Bollywood star.

Another cheque bounce case of INR1 million jas been filed against her. It was mentioned that the star took a loan from Nisha Chhipa in the name of a project’s production.

She had issued a cheque which got dis-honoured.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!