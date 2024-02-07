Arrest warrants issued for 200 employees skipping election duty

DADU: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued arrest warrants against 200 ‘missing’ government employees assigned election duties during the General Elections 2024 in Dadu over their continuous absence, ARY News reported.

As per details, District Returning Officer (DRO) Dadu Fayyaz Rahujo has issued arrest warrants against 200 government servants who had been assigned election duty. The absentee employees had been appointed as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and other duties on the polling day.

DRO Dadu Fayyaz Rahujo said that 10 government employees have been arrested for skipping the election duty while efforts are being made to arrest the remaining ones.

The DRO said that new appointments have been made to replace the absent polling staffers.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECP issued arrest warrants for 225 government employees assigned election duties during the General Elections 2024 in Shikarpur over their continuous absence.

District Returning Officer (DRO) Shikarpur Altaf Chachar approached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest 225 polling staffers.

The arrest warrants against 225 government employees were issued over their continuous absence from duty despite repeated call-ups.

Separately in Multan, 30 teachers have been suspended over their refusal to perform election duty in the 8th February General Elections 2024. The ECP sources said that new appointments have been made to replace the suspended polling staffers.