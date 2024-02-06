Arrest warrants issued for employees refusing election duty

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued arrest warrants for 225 government employees assigned election duties during the General Elections 2024 in Shikarpur over their continuous absence, ARY News reported.

As per details, District Returning Officer (DRO) Shikarpur Altaf Chachar approached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest 225 polling staffers.

The arrest warrants against 225 government employees were issued over their continuous absence from duty despite repeated call-ups.

Separately in Multan, 30 teachers have been suspended over their refusal to perform election duty in the 8th February General Elections 2024. The ECP sources said that new appointments have been made to replace the suspended polling staffers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Returning Officer of Sehwan directed the police to arrest the 134 government employees for refusing their assigned election duties on Monday.

The district administration, under the leadership of RO, has issued orders for the arrest of 134 government employees who have shown reluctance to perform election duties and directed present them before the authorities.

Earlier on February 2, the arrest warrants were issued for the employees of Sindh health department, skipping elections 2024 duty, in Karachi. The arrest warrants for 267 employees including women, were issued by the Returning Officer (RO) of PS-110-Karachi, South, Muhammad Hayyat, over continued absence from their election duties.