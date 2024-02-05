Arrest warrants issued for officers skipping election duty

JAMSHORO: Arrest warrants has been issued for the government employees skipping elections 2024 duty, in Sehwan, ARY News reported on Monday.

An emergency meeting of police officers under the chairmanship of the Returning Officer of Sehwan was called in Jamshoro to discuss the non-compliance of government employees with their assigned election duties.

The Returning Officer of Sehwan directed the police to arrest the 134 government employees for refusing their assigned election duties.

The district administration, under the leadership of RO, has issued orders for the arrest of 134 government employees who have shown reluctance to perform election duties and directed present them before the authorities.

The employees belong to various government departments, including education, health, water supply, and others.

Earlier this week, arrest warrants were issued for the Sindh health department, skipping elections 2024 duty, in Karachi.

As per details, the arrest warrants for 267 employees including women, were issued by the Returning Officer (RO) of PS-110-Karachi, South, Muhammad Hayyat, over continued absence from their election duties.

The police have been directed to arrest and present the employees skipping their election duties on Friday.

On February 1, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in a press statement after the meeting, said that those who are trying to obstruct the polls by disturbing the peace would be dealt with strictly.