Arrest warrants issued for Murad Saeed, 7 other PTI leaders

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former federal ministers Murad Saeed and Azam Swati, in case related to arson, chaos, and anarchy following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, ARY News reported.

According to details, ATC Admin Judge Abhar Gul Khan issued warrants citing PTI leaders’ involvement in setting ablaze police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Lahore on May 9.

The arrest warrants were issued against Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hafiz Farhat, Wasiq Qayyum, Hamid Raza and Imtiaz Ahmed.

The anti-terrorism court issued the arrest warrants on an application moved by the police who told the court that they could not arrest the accused so far. The case was registered against the accused at Lahore’s Sarwar Road Police Station.

The inquiry officer informed the court that the accused have gone underground fearing arrest, requesting for issuance of their non-bailabale arrest warrants.

May 9 riots

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.