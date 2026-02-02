Arsenal braced for in-form Chelsea as Arteta looks to replace injured Merino

LONDON COLNEY, England – A 3-2 advantage going into Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final second leg at home offers no extra comfort to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who expects in-form Chelsea to pose his team a difficult challenge.

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea have won all five matches since losing to Arsenal in the first leg last month, directly qualifying for the Champions League’s round of 16 after finishing sixth in the European competition’s league phase and rising to fifth in the Premier League.

“Tomorrow we have the home advantage, but we have a lot to do to beat a really good Chelsea side,” Arteta told reporters on Monday.

“I think Liam is doing an incredible job… we need to make it very concrete to win it.”

Rosenior, who took charge at Chelsea last month, has won every match other than the first-leg clash with Arsenal, and called Arteta’s men the favourites to win the tie.

“They’re a goal up and they’re at home. They’ll expect to go through. We need to take it as far as we can,” the Chelsea manager said.

But Arsenal, upbeat after a 4-0 league win at Leeds United, received a new injury blow with midfielder Mikel Merino set for surgery on a fractured foot he suffered during the loss to Manchester United.

“He is a big player for us. It’s a big blow… it’s a very rare injury. We’ll have to keep monitoring it,” Arteta said.

With the winter transfer window closing on Monday, Arteta said Arsenal would see if someone was available to fill the void.

“When you lose a big player in the squad… you need to do everything you can to see if someone is available. If not, we move on,” the manager said.

“The news of Mikel was very surprising. My day will be a bit busier than usual.”