Arsenal end 22-year wait to clinch Premier League title

Arsenal F.C. have secured the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years, bringing an end to a prolonged wait for domestic glory.

After finishing as runners-up in each of the past three seasons, the North London club confirmed top spot following Manchester City F.C.’s 1-1 draw away to AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal had led the league for much of the campaign, although their title ambitions appeared under threat in April after a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. However, Mikel Arteta’s side responded impressively, maintaining their composure during the closing stages of the season to secure their first league championship since the club’s famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign of 2003/04.

The triumph also ends a six-year trophy drought and marks Arteta’s second major honour since taking charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Midfielder Declan Rice celebrated the achievement by sharing a photo alongside his team-mates on Instagram, captioned: “I told you all… it’s done.”

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, who guided the club to its previous league title in 2004, also delivered a congratulatory message via the club’s official X account.

“You did it. Champions continue when others stop. This is your moment — enjoy every second of it,” Wenger said.

The Arsenal. Your Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/gNnfzesrhP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith praised the team’s resilience and consistency after several near misses in recent years.

“It’s a brilliant achievement and thoroughly deserved,” Smith told Sky Sports following Manchester City’s draw on Tuesday night.

“Arsenal may not have had the league’s most prolific attack, but defensively they have been outstanding. As a complete unit, Mikel Arteta has done an exceptional job.”

Attention will now turn to European competition, with Arsenal aiming to secure a historic first UEFA Champions League title later this month.

Smith added: “There were always going to be tense moments after such a long wait for the title, and Arsenal experienced that pressure. But this success could now allow them to play with greater freedom.

“The Champions League final almost feels like an added bonus at this stage.”

Arsenal will face reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, 30 May, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm.