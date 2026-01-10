Arsenal fail to capitalise as Man United hold on for point in WSL

Arsenal missed a golden opportunity to close the gap at the top of the Women’s Super League when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, despite the visitors playing the final 25 minutes with 10 players.

The result leaves Arsenal third on 23 points after 12 matches, one point ahead of United in fourth. Manchester City lead the table with 30 points, while defending champions Chelsea are second on 24. City and Chelsea have a game in hand.

United right back Jayde Riviere was sent off in the 65th minute after picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on forward Caitlin Foord, but the Gunners failed to make their numerical advantage count.

Both sides created chances. United came closest early on when Fridolina Rolfo’s header was tipped on to the bar by Gooners goalkeeper Anneke Borbe. At the other end, United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce denied Olivia Smith from close range after a defensive mix-up.

The match marked the return of Arsenal captain Leah Williamson, who made her first league start of the season after recovering from a knee injury sustained during Euro 2025, which England won.