Arsenal in seventh heaven with 3-1 win at Inter

Arsenal maintained their perfect run in the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday, where Gabriel Jesus scored a first-half double and Viktor Gyokeres wrapped up the victory late on.

A seventh win from seven guarantees Arsenal a top-two finish in the league phase which means home advantage in the second leg all the way through to the semi-finals. They sit top of the standings on 21 points, six ahead of Bayern Munich who host Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday.

Jesus finished off a scuffed effort by Jurrien Timber to give Arsenal a 10th-minute lead. Petar Sucic levelled eight minutes later only for Jesus to put the visitors back in front with a header from a corner 14 minutes before the break.

Substitute Gyokeres wrapped up the win with a stunning finish from outside the area six minutes from time and Inter dropped to ninth in the table on 12 points.

Tottenham Hotspur shrugged off their domestic gloom with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund that took the heat off head coach Thomas Frank and put them within touching distance of the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday.

First-half goals by captain Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke gave Tottenham control against a desperately disappointing Dortmund side who played three-quarters of the match with 10 men after Daniel Svensson’s red card.

Tottenham have won just twice in 11 Premier League matches at their home stadium this season.