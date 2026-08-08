Arshad Chai Wala approches IHC

ISLAMABAD: Arshad Khan, the young man who rose to fame as “Chai Wala,” has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the renewal of his passport, ARY News reported.

He knocked on the doors of the IHC through his counsel, Barrister Umar Aijaz Gilani, by filing a petition for his passport renewal.

His petition stated that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) verification board had cleared his Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), confirming that it is completely active.

He formally applied for his passport renewal a year ago on August 23, 2025, according to the petition.

The petition has urged the IHC to immediately order the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to issue his renewed passport.

Read More: NADRA shares details of viral Arshad Chaiwala’s nationality

His counsel insisted that the court direct the passport department to process and issue the renewed document without further delay.