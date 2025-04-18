web analytics
NADRA shares details of viral Arshad Chaiwala’s nationality 

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
RAWALPINDI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has submitted a report to the Lahore High Court regarding the nationality of viral Arshad Khan, aka “Chaiwala,”, ARY News reported.

As per details, Arshad Chaiwala has challenged the blocking of his national identity card (CNIC) and passport in Rawalpindi bench of Lahore High Court.

According to NADRA, Arshad Khan’s father, Zar Muhammad, was born in Sargodha, while Khan himself was born in Islamabad. However, discrepancies were noted in the name of his mother.

NADRA’s report, citing findings from agencies, claimed that Arshad Khan is an Afghan national. In response, a show-cause notice was issued based on the agencies’ reports.

Khan’s counsel requested additional time to submit further evidence, at this Justice Jawad Hassan adjourned the hearing until April 22.

Arshad Khan’s rise to fame began when a photographer’s candid shot of him serving tea in Islamabad gained global attention.

The viral moment led to modeling opportunities and, eventually, the creation of his own tea brand—now a multi-million-rupee success story.

Earlier this year, Arshad Khan, famously known as Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ after his viral photo in 2016, took another step in his entrepreneurial journey by opening a new branch of Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan in South London.

