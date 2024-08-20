CJCSC appreciates Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement at Paris Olympics

RAWALPINDI: Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem called on the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here on Tuesday at Joint Staff Headquarters.

The Chairman JCSC lauded Arshad Nadeem’s efforts for securing Pakistan’s first-ever Gold Medal in a singles’ event and setting up a new Olympic record, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza appreciated the diligence and devotion of Arshad Nadeem in achieving a momentous milestone in Pakistan’s sports history and wished him the very best for his future endeavours.

Earlier on August 16, the Pakistan Army held a ceremony to honour the historic achievement of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir had praised Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable accomplishment, recognising it as a source of immense pride for the nation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

In his address, Arshad Nadeem, who made history by throwing 92.97 meters breaking Thorkildsen’s record of 90.57 meters that had stood for 16 years, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and stressed the importance of hard work and resilience in overcoming challenges to achieve success.

The event was graced by athletes from the 1984 Olympics, along with prominent figures from various sports including national hockey, cricket, street football, and women’s sports. Notable attendees included squash legend Jahangir Khan, hockey greats Islahuddin, Shahbaz Senior, and Sohail Abbas, as well as boxer Muhammad Asif and tennis star Aisamul Haq.