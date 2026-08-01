Arshad Nadeem crashes out early in Commonwealth Games

Defending champion and Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem suffered a shock early exit from the men’s javelin throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, failing to finish among the top eight after the opening three rounds on Friday.

The 29-year-old Pakistani, who won gold with a Games record throw of 90.18 metres at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, struggled throughout the final and was eliminated before the remaining three attempts reserved for the leading eight athletes.

Nadeem opened with a foul before registering 77.41 metres with his second throw. Needing a significant improvement to move into the top eight, he managed only 75.39 metres with his third and final attempt, leaving him in ninth place and ending his title defence.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage claimed the Commonwealth Games title with a superb 89.75-metre throw, recorded in the second round.

Remarkably, the winning effort came despite Pathirage fouling each of his other five attempts.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, the former Commonwealth champion, secured the silver medal with a season-best 85.83 metres, also achieved in the second round.

Fellow Indian Yash Vir Singh snatched bronze with a dramatic final-round throw of 85.41 metres, moving into the medal positions with his last attempt.