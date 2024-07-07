Arshad Nadeem ends Paris Diamond League on fourth place

Pakistan’s javelin ace Arshad Nadeem secured fourth position in the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.

The star javelin thrower began the competition with a 74.11-meter throw on his first attempt. He followed it with an 80.28-meter throw.

Arhsad Nadeem secured the third spot on the table after his third throw went for 82.71 meters. However, Czech Republic’s Jacob Vadlejch soon surpassed him after his throw went for 85.04.

The Pakistani javelin ace Nadeem needed a big throw in his fifth attempt to triumph over Vadlejch, however, he achieved an 84.21-meter throw, thus ending in fourth position.

Germany’s Weber Julian won the gold medal in the competition on the back of an 85.91-meter throw, which he achieved in his fifth attempt.

Following the Paris Diamond League, Arshad Nadeem is set to return to Pakistan to undergo further training before leaving once again for Paris for the upcoming Olympics 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Nadeem won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, and was also the was first Pakistani thrower to earn a silver medal in the World Athletics Championship of 2023.

He was awarded a gold medal in the 34th National games last year for his longest throw of 78.02m in his third attempt.