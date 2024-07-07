Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem to compete in Paris Diamond League today

Pakistan’s Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem is set to compete against India’s Kishore Jena in the Paris Diamond League today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Nadeem will become the first Pakistani athlete to compete at the Diamond League. He will go head-to-head with Jena at 7:30pm (PKT).

Arshad Nadeem will return to Pakistan on Monday, July 8 and will fly back to Paris on July 24 after a few days of training to compete in the Paris Olympics.

The Javelin ace recently missed an event in Finland due to an injury which he developed just before flying for Finland.

It is pertinent to mention that Nadeem won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, and was also the was first Pakistani thrower to earn a silver medal in the World Athletics Championship of 2023.

He was awarded a gold medal in the 34th National games last year for his longest throw of 78.02m in his third attempt.

In the Paris Diamond League, he will take on nine other competitors to have a chance at qualifying for the final.