Arshad Nadeem set to fly for training in South Africa

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem, who had won a Commonwealth gold medal for the country, is all set to fly to South Africa to train under the top javelin coach in the world, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan has completed all preparations for Arshad Nadeem’s training in South Africa and is only awaiting his visa.

“The javelin thrower will travel to South Africa a day after his visa is granted where he will be trained under the supervision of the world’s best javelin coach,” the sources privy to the development said.

Arshad Nadeem is expected to get a South African visa in the next one or two days.

Besides clinching the gold medal at the Commonwealth games in 2022, Arshad Nadeem also secured second place, the silver medal in the World Athletics Championship 2023.

He created the history by becoming the first Pakistani to earn a medal at the World Athletics Championship.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had also praised Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower Ar for achieving a historic feat of winning a silver medal in the World Athletics Championship 2023 and announced Rs2.5 million cash prize in the latter’s honour.

During a meeting with Arshad Nadeem, the world-famed javelin-throwing athlete, the prime minister praised his efforts to clinch the silver medal despite scant resources. “His achievement made the nation proud”, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced an award worth Rs2.5 million for Arshad Nadeem in his honour.

The prime minister said that there was immense talent in the country in sports which required to be groomed. He also underlined the need of focusing on promotion of sports in the rural areas.