PM Shehbaz announces Rs2.5m prize for javelin athlete Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday praised Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for achieving a historic feat of winning a silver medal in the World Athletics Championship 2023 and announced Rs2.5 million cash prize in the latter’s honour.

During a meeting with Arshad Nadeem, the world-famed javelin-throwing athlete, the prime minister praised his efforts to clinch the silver medal despite scant resources. “His achievement made the nation proud”, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced an award worth Rs2.5 million for Arshad Nadeem in his honour.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Romeena Khurshid Alam MNA and Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, a member of Punjab Assembly.

The prime minister said that there was immense talent in the country in sports which required to be groomed. He also underlined the need of focusing on promotion of sports in the rural areas.

Arshad Nadeem apprised the prime minister of his sports career and achievements.

He said that he started his career during 2012 and participated in the Youth festival afterwards, he participated in different world events in various categories and represented Pakistan.

He termed his meeting with the prime minister as very constructive and highlighted various measures to promote sports in the country.

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem secured a silver medal for Pakistan in the Javelin Throw competition of the World Athletics Championship with his 87.82-meter throw in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

This was the first-ever medal for Pakistan in the World Athletics Championship.

India’s Neeraj Chopra was able to secure the gold medal with his best throw of 88.17 meters.