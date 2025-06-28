Arshad Nadeem secures fourth place in global rankings

Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem secured fourth position in the latest global rankings for javelin throwers released by the World Athletics Federation on Saturday.

According to the World Athletics Federation official update, Arshad Nadeem currently holds the fourth position with 1370 points, finding himself among the sport’s finest, despite competing in just one ranking event this year.

With 1445 points, Neeraj Chopra of India, Arshad’s longtime opponent on the international circuit, is presently leading the javelin standings.

Julian Weber of Germany (1407) and Anderson Peters of Grenada (1431) are holding second and third positions respectively. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic (1346) and Julius Yego of Kenya (1314) are placed at fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Arshad Nadeem clinched gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last month with a throw of 86.40 metres, marking his only competitive appearance so far this season.

His limited outings have impacted his ability to climb higher in the rankings, but opportunities remain.

Arshad Nadeem is expected to feature in two to three international events ahead of the World Athletics Championships in September—tournaments that could prove crucial in boosting his rating and form heading into the biggest meets of the year.

Back in August 2024, Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics after bagging a gold medal with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan.

The javelin ace became Pakistan’s only hope for a medal at the Paris Olympics following the disqualification of six out of the seven athletes from their respective events.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan last won a medal at Olympics in 1992, 32 years ago when the country’s national hockey team secured the bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics.