Arshad Nadeem sets sights on Asian, Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has shifted his focus to the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Diamond League after clinching gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games earlier this month.

Arshad lit the torch for the 35th National Games in the Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

During the event, he spoke to the media and expressed gratitude for the support he has received and outlined his major international targets for the upcoming season.

“I am thankful to Allah for winning a medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games,” Arshad said, adding that being part of the torch relay ceremony was a moment of pride for him.

He also acknowledged the role of the Sports Board Punjab for providing training facilities and continuous backing throughout his journey.

Arshad’s latest triumph came on November 19 at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahad Stadium, where he dominated the men’s javelin final with a best throw of 83.05 metres on his second attempt.

After a modest 74.00m opening throw, the Pakistani ace crossed the 80-metre mark with authority and never looked back. His series also included efforts of 77.06m, a foul on the fifth attempt, and a final throw of 77.98m.

Pakistan enjoyed a one-two finish in the event as Muhammad Yasir Sultan claimed the silver medal with a throw of 74.43m, while Nigeria’s Samuel Kure settled for bronze with a 75.46m effort.

Notably, Arshad was the only athlete in the competition to cross the 80-metre barrier, underlining his dominance on the day.