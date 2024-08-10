web analytics
Sunday, August 11, 2024
LIVE: Pakistan welcomes Olympian Arshad Nadeem with grand celebration

LAHORE: Pakistan is set to welcome its national hero, Arshad Nadeem, with grand celebrations as he returns to the country with a gold medal after a 40-year-long wait in the Paris Olympics 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The flight of Arshad Nadeem, who made the nation proud with his exceptional performance in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, is expected to land at Lahore Airport at 12:45 AM.

A large crowd, including family members, federal ministers, and dignitaries, gathered at Lahore Airport to greet the champion, while people from his hometown, Mian Channu, also reached Lahore to participate in the celebrations.

The security arrangements at the Allama Iqbal Airport are very strict as a heavy police force and ASF personnel took over the positions.

As Arshad Nadeem’s flight entered Pakistani airspace, the air traffic controller extended a warm welcome, praising him for bringing honor to the country.

The plane, arriving from Istanbul, will be honored with a water cannon salute upon landing at the Lahore Airport. A special ceremony is also planned at the airport lounge to celebrate his homecoming.

The excitement and pride in the air are evident as the nation comes together to celebrate the achievements of the national hero.

