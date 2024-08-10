web analytics
Special post stamp issued to honor Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to issue a special postage stamp titled “Azam-e-Istehkam” to pay tribute to Pakistan’s star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The stamp serves as a symbol of Pakistan’s commitment to development, stability, and the enduring spirit of its people.

The stamp not only celebrates the athletic achievements of Arshad Nadeem, who recently set a new Olympic record by throwing the javelin a remarkable distance of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics, but it also highlights the country’s historic struggle for independence.

Special post stamp issued to honor Arshad Nadeem

The image of Minar-e-Pakistan featured on the stamp serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s journey towards freedom, and the title “Azam-e-Istehkam” reflects the nation’s resolve and determination.

Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal-winning performance has made him a role model for the younger generation, embodying the resilience and spirit of Pakistan.

In recognition of his extraordinary achievement, President Asif Ali Zardari has also directed that Arshad Nadeem be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honors.

It should be noted that Arshad Nadeem has set a new Olympic record by throwing the javelin at a distance of 92.97 meters in the javelin throw competition of the Paris Olympics 2024.

