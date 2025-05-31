Arshad Nadeem wins gold at Asian Athletics Championship

GUMI: Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem won gold with a massive 86.40m in the men’s javelin final at the Asian Athletics Championship being held in Gumi, South Korea, ARY News reported

Nadeem, narrowly missed breaking the championship record of 86.72m but secured the top spot in Asian Championship.

India’s Sachin Yadav earned the silver medal with a 85.16m throw, while Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama took bronze with 83.75m. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who led early in the competition, finished fourth with an 83.27m throw, missing the podium. Pakistan’s Yasir Sultan placed eighth with a 75.39m effort.

Nadeem’s performance captivated the crowd, with ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ echoing through the stadium as he competed in his first international event since the Paris Olympics.

Starting slowly with throws of 75.64m and 76.80m, he surged to the lead with an 85.57m throw on his third attempt. After throws of 83.99m and 83.44m, Nadeem sealed the gold with a commanding 86.40m on his final attempt.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistani Athlete Arshad Nadeem competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and stunned the world with a record-breaking javelin throw surpassing 90 meters, marking the sixth-longest throw globally.

The achievement earned him the nation’s highest civilian honor, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and he was welcomed home with huge celebrations across Pakistan.

Following his remarkable achievement, the federal and provincial governments awarded the javelin thrower cash prizes, while private organizations announced additional rewards for the national hero.

In a recent interview, the Olympic gold medallist disclosed that while he received some of the promised prizes from government officials the rewards announced by the private organizations remain unfulfilled.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Arshad Nadeem on clinching a gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

The president said that Arshad Nadeem had once again brought laurels to the country in javelin throwing as he showed superb performance throughout the championship.

The president and the prime minister congratulated the nation his historic win, separate press releases of President Press Wing and PM Media Office said.

The entire nation was proud of Arshad Nadeem’s feat; they said and prayed for his further achievements.

The prime minister said that Arshad Nadeem was continuing his journey of success, further enhancing prestige of the country’s flag.

He said that Arshad’s hard work, passion and brilliant success was a guiding precedent for the young athletes.