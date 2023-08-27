Arshad Nadeem wins silver at World Athletics Championship 

It is pertinent to mention here that National athlete and Olympian Arshad Nadeem shone at the final of the Javelin throw despite the injury to claim a historic gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Arshad, who earned the direct qualification to the finals of the Javelin throw, set a new record to claim a historic gold medal for Pakistan.

The star athlete, coping with an elbow and knee injury, stunned his competitors with a national and Commonwealth Games record throw of 90.18 metres.

Arshad succeeded to throw at 86.81 in his first attempt in the final, which was his career-best throw and a new national record for Pakistan until his fifth attempt at the event.

In his third attempt, Arshad bettered his newly-set record as he threw at 88 metres. However, remained unable to carry the same momentum in his fourth as he could only amass 85.70 metres.

Following his slump, Arshad’s opponent Anderson Peters managed to dethrone the former from the top position in the standings as he threw 88.64 metres.

Arshad, however, did not hold back and stunned his competitor with an astounding throw of 90.18 metres and yet again bettered his own record to get his hands on the Commonwealth Games gold.

It is worth noting that Arshad is Pakistan’s first gold medalist in Commonwealth Games athletics since 1962.