Arshad Nadeem’s father-in-law announces to gift him a buffalo

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s father-in-law has decided to gift a buffalo as a gift to the javelian star.

Nadeem won the javelin throw event in Paris with an Olympic Games record of 92.97 metres, pushing India’s Neeraj Chopra to second spot.

Muhammad Nawaz told the local media in Nadeem’s village on Sunday that gifting a buffalo is considered “very valuable” and “honourable” in their village.

The father-in-law added that he had four sons and three daughters, and his youngest daughter, Ayesha, was married to Nadeem.

Nawaz added that he was very happy with Nadeem’s success and fame, adding that the javelin thrower, who became the first individual medallist from the country, was very respectful towards everyone.

“Whenever he comes to our house he never complains about anything and eats whatever is there at our home,” he said.

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, who made history by setting a world record in Javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024, returned to homeland with a hero’s welcome.

As his airplane touched down Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, it was honored with a traditional water cannon salute.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Chairman of the PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed were among the dignitaries who welcomed the national hero at the airport.