Arshad Nadeem offers Fajar prayer at Raiwind Tableeghi Markaz

LAHORE: Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and his convoy arrived at Raiwind Tableeghi Markaz en route to Mian Channu, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Arshad Nadeem offered Fajr prayer at the Tableeghi Markaz. While en route to Mian Channu, the convoy stopped for breakfast at a restaurant on Multan Road in Phool Nagar.

Upon hearing of his arrival, a large number of locals gathered at the Multan Road hotel to catch a glimpse of him.

In Phool Nagar, the citizens gave the Olympic gold medalist was given a warm welcome with traditional drum beats. The crowd chanted slogans and took selfies with the celebrated athlete.

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, who made history by setting a world record in Javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024, returned to homeland with a hero’s welcome.

As his airplane touched down Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, it was honored with a traditional water cannon salute.

Read more: Pakistan welcomes Olympian Arshad Nadeem with grand celebration

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Chairman of the PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed were among the dignitaries who welcomed the national hero at the airport.

Arshad Nadeem’s family, who had travelled from their village to Lahore with special protocol, joined the officials in welcoming him.

Upon his arrival, fans of the athlete showered him with flower petals and celebrated his return with drumming and chants of “Long Live Arshad Nadeem, Long Live Pakistan”.