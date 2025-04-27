Khawaja Asif warns India of Pakistan’s strong response to any aggression

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned India of Pakistan’s befitting response against any adventure.

In an interview with Russian media, Khawaja Asif said that India is blaming Pakistan for issues with which the country has no involvement.

He remarked that joining the Afghan war in the 1980s, under the influence of the West, was a mistake of past rulers.

The roots of terrorism in the region go back decades to policies adopted by Western countries, particularly the United States.

Khawaja Asif said that if India refrains from escalating tensions, Pakistan will also avoid military action. However, he warned that if India crosses the line with aggression or incursions, Pakistan will respond with a proportionate, yet robust, countermeasure.

The defense minister further stated that Pakistan does not wish to escalate tensions and is not looking to take the initiative in any actions.

Read more: India arming TTP for attacks in Pakistan, says Khawaja Asif

Earlier, Speaking during ARY News’ program “Khabar” Khawaja Asif called Taliban “Indian agents” and added that New Delhi is preparing terror attacks on Pakistani soil.

Asif said that Pakistan possesses credible intelligence indicating India’s involvement in orchestrating attacks through the TTP.

“India is providing IEDs and other weaponry to TTP operatives, aiming to target key Pakistani cities,” he stated.

Khawaja Asif recalled that during the Ashraf Ghani administration in Afghanistan, India operated multiple consulates which were allegedly used to fund and arm terrorist groups.

“The current Indian government, under Modi, operates with the same extremist mindset that led to the Gujarat violence,” he added.