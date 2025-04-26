Two soldiers martyred, 15 khwarij killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan security forces killed 15 Khwarij in three intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while two soldiers embraced martyrdom, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Karak District on reported presence of Khwarij, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location, and resultantly eight khwarij were killed.

In another operation conducted in North Waziristan District, four khwarij were killed by the security forces.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, Lance Naik Usman Mohmand (age: 28 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Sepoy Imran Khan (age: 26 years, resident of District Kurram) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the ISPR added.

In the third ncounter that took place in general area Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District, security forces successfully neutralized three khwarij.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.”

The sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.