Six khwarij killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed six Khwarij during an intelligence based operation in Bannu, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On night 23/24 April 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bannu District on reported presence of Khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

During the conduct of operation, the ISPR said security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, six khwarij were killed, while four khawrij got injured.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on Monday, the ISPR said that security forces killed six khwarij in two intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security South Waziristan and during the conduct of operation five khwarij were killed.

Separately in another intelligence based operation conducted in North Waziristan, Khwarij Zabihullah alias Zakiran, who was involved in targeted killings of armed forces personnel and innocent civilians and was wanted, was killed by the security forces.