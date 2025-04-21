Six khwarij killed in two KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces of Pakistan killed six khwarij in two intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security South Waziristan and during the conduct of operation five khwarij were killed.

Separately in another intelligence based operation conducted in North Waziristan, Khwarij Zabihullah alias Zakiran, who was involved in targeted killings of armed forces personnel and innocent civilians and was wanted, was killed by the security forces.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Earlier on April 18, security forces killed four Khwarij during an intelligence based operation in Swat.

According to the ISPR, security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Swat district on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, resultantly four khwarij were killed, ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the military’s media wing noted.