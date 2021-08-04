Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Web Desk

WATCH: Arshad Nadeem’s Javelin throw wins hearts in Pakistan

Arshad Nadeem, the athlete who kept Pakistan’s hopes alive at the Tokyo Olympics, has become an overnight hero for the sports-starved nation with his name and sport both trending on top on Twitter.

Arshad Nadeem made history on Wednesday as he became first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

The Khanewal-born Nadeem made it to the final of men’s javelin throw with a throw of 85.16m, well beyond the qualification mark of 83.50m. His first attempt was 78.50m. This was overall third-best throw in the contest after India’s Neeraj Chopra (86.65m) and Germany’s Johannes Vetter (85.64m).

Though Arshad is not a new name for those who follow the sport in Pakistan but for the general public, he has emerged as an unlikely hero, who is now their final hope at the Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem had sealed his spot in the athletics competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a record breaking performance at the South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nadeem won the men’s gold on day 7 with a new event record distance of 86.29 metres.

With the Olympic qualification standard set at 85 metres, it was enough to also confirm his place at the Games in 2020.

The 22-year-old competed at the Doha 2019 IAAF World Championships and is the first Pakistani track and field athlete to achieve direct qualification for an Olympics since before he was born.

