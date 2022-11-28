Arshad Sharif case: Salman Iqbal calls for legislation to protect journalists

President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the martyr senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Mr Salman Iqbal appealed to the CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take steps for ordering comprehensive legislation for the protection of the journalists after the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif.

“I want to appeal to the chief justice to ensure the freedom of speech. Protection should be provided to me, my family and the journalist fraternity across the country who are the voices of the state of Pakistan and Pakistanis.”

He said that he has answered all questions of the investigation committee probing Arshad Sharif’s case. “Despite answering [by the investigators] in 1 hour and 45 minutes’ session, a fake allegation is being levelled against me for not cooperating with the committee]”

Salman Iqbal maintained that government’s seriousness in investigating the murder is evident before everyone. He urged the chief justice to hold transparent investigation into Sharif’s assassination case and bring the murderers to justice.

In his open letter, Iqbal elaborated on how the incumbent government is busy victimising him and his institution. He said the incumbent government is busy lodging fake cases against him and his institution, adding, the revengeful moves would be intensified.

He demanded the chief justice to provide protection to all journalists including him whether they are present in Pakistan or abroad.

“Our brother Arshad Sharif was martyred for choosing the path of truth. Time has now arrived to make comprehensive legislation for the protection of journalists,” he concluded.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

