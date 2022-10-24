Condolences pour in following Arshad Sharif’s demise

ISLAMABAD: Condolences poured in following the demise of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, Kenya.

The president, prime minister, senior politicians and others expressed condolences on this occasion.

Arshad Sharif’s death Is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan.

May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وانا الیہ راجعون — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif also took to Twitter to condole the shocking news of ARY News’ former anchor’s tragic death. “May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.”

I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

PTI secretary general Asad Umar also reacted to the shocking news of the senior journalist’s demise and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Absolutely shocked to hear of Arshad sharif’s death. Allah Jannat naseeb karay. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 24, 2022

ارشد شریف کے قتل کی خبر پر دل خون لہو لہو ہے، ظلم حد پار کر گیا ہے ! — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 24, 2022

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

نامور اور معروف اینکر پرسن ارشد شریف کی شہادت پر انتہائی دکھ اور افسوس ہوا۔

ارشد شریف کی شہادت پوری صحافت اور قوم کے لئے بڑا صدمہ ہے۔

صدمے کے لمحات میں ان خاندان کے ساتھ اظہار ہمدردی کرتا ہوں اور غم میں

برابر کا شریک ہوں۔ — Hafiz Hamdullah (@iHafizHamdullah) October 24, 2022

تم شب کی سیاہی میں مجھے قتل کرو گے

میں صبح کے اخبار کی سُرخی میں ملوں گا۔

اِنّا لِلّٰهِ وَاِنّا اِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْن #قوم_کا_ہیرو_ارشد_شریف pic.twitter.com/joiAr6DGPB — Pervaiz Elahi (@CMpervaizElaahi) October 24, 2022

Following the tragic demise of Arshad Sharif, ‘#قوم_کا_ہیرو_ارشد_شریف’ has become a top trend on Twitter.

The senior journalist embraced martyrdom after an accident in the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city.

