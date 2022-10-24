Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Condolences pour in following Arshad Sharif’s demise

ISLAMABAD: Condolences poured in following the demise of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, Kenya.

The president, prime minister, senior politicians and others expressed condolences on this occasion.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also took to Twitter to condole the shocking news of ARY News’ former anchor’s tragic death. “May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.”

PTI secretary general Asad Umar also reacted to the shocking news of the senior journalist’s demise and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Following the tragic demise of Arshad Sharif, ‘#قوم_کا_ہیرو_ارشد_شریف’ has become a top trend on Twitter.

The senior journalist embraced martyrdom after an accident in the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city.

