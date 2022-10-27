VIDEO: People shower flowers outside Arshad Sharif’s house

ISLAMABAD: People showered flowers outside the house of senior slain journalist and former anchorperson ARY News, Arshad Sharif after his mother wished for a memorable goodbye to her son, ARY News reported.

In a video message released by the mother of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif on Wednesday, she asked everyone to make her son’s funeral memorable. She said in a trembling voice and teary eyes that she wants his funeral to be showered with flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Furthermore, Arshad Sharif’s mother announced that the funeral prayer will be held at Faisal Masjid Islamabad at 2:00 pm on Thursday (today). She urged everyone to visit her residence before going to the mosque for funeral prayers.

Read more: Arshad Sharif to be laid to rest today

Sharif’s mother said that she could not explain in words, the support she received from ARY Digital Network and its President and CEO Salman Iqbal.

Earlier, the Chairman ARY Digital Network Haji Muhammad Iqbal also announced lifelong support for Arshad Sharif Shaheed’s family and the late news anchor’s children till they become self-reliant adults.

The senior journalist was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case”.

Comments