IHC seeks reply from FIA over harassing anchorperson Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and IGP Islamabad in a matter related to the harassment of ARY News senior anchor Arshad Sharif.

A petition filed in the Islamabad High Court against the harassment of ARY News anchor journalist Arshad Sharif was taken up by the Islamabad High Court chief justice, Athar Minallah.

At the beginning of the hearing, the IHC CJ asked Arshad Sharif’s lawyer what is the issue? Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told the court that last night few people dressed in plain clothes went to Arshad Sharif’s house. After the incident, Arshad Sharif called him and asked me to file a petition as the petitioner feared the people wanted to take him in custody, Chaudhry added in his comments.

Faisal Chaudhry took a stand in the petition that Arshad Sharif has exposed several stories on the TT scandal against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on which the ministers of the incumbent government have also made threatening tweets against ARY News.

Following the arguments given by the petitioner’s counsel, Chief Justice Islamabad Athar Minallah issued notice to DG FIA, IG Islamabad and asked what is going on the federal capital?

The written order issued by Chief Justice Minallah said that FIA should not harass Sharif or any journalist. The court adjourned a further hearing of the case till 10.30 am tomorrow. FIA, IG Islamamabad have been ordered to appear before the court tomorrow.

