Arshad Sharif killed in ‘targeted attack’: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that journalist Arshad Sharif was killed in a “targeted attack” in Kenya, ARY News reported.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead on the evening of Oct. 23 in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said: “Arshad Sharif’s death is not a case of mistaken identity – I can say, and, on the evidence we have so far, this prima facie is a target killing.”

“We still need to obtain more (evidence) to confirm all this … and we have asked the Kenyan government for more data,” he added.

Rana asks provincial govts to clear highways

Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday asked the provincial government of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to open up the national highways for traffic by dispersing protesters.

The interior minister said that 10 to 15 have blocked roads in different areas of KP and Punjab. “Fitna march is ongoing in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Punjab which is creating problems for commuters.

“It is the responsibility of provincial govts to clear roads and I am requesting them to open highways immediately,” said Sanaullah.

The federal minister also apologised to the people affected by the long march and protests on behalf of the federal government.

Rana Sanaullah also appealed to chief justices of Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad to take notice of closure of roads by PTI workers in Punjab and KP.

