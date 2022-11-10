Arshad Sharif case: Kenyan journalist says ‘no scientific finding of three-hour torture in autopsy report’

Kenyan investigative journalist Brian Obuya revealed on Thursday that there was no mention of three-hour torture in the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s autopsy report prepared by Kenyan authorities, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai today, Kenyan journalist Brian Obuya said that the autopsy report prepared in Kenya did not mention any signs of torture on Arshad Sharif’s body.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Wednesday, a private TV channel’s anchor did a so-called investigative report alleging that Arshad Sharif was tortured for hours before being killed and showed graphic images of the martyr’s body to support his claim.

READ: RSF SAYS ‘ARSHAD SHARIF WAS CLEARLY TARGETED’, CALLS FOR UN PROBE

Refuting such reports, Obuya said one or two nails were picked from Arshad Sharif’s hand due DNA test which is a routine procedure. Obuya said that the DNA testing of the nail will ascertain the details of objects touched by the victim.

The Kenyan journalist detailed, “Samples of liver were taken for chemical examination, whereas, Sharif’s blood samples were also taken. In the post-mortem report, broken ribs or fingers were not mentioned. We should avoid speculations until the doctor’s statement who conducted the post-mortem.”

Commenting on the rumours regarding the slain journalist’s post-mortem report, “No haste should be exhibited in this matter. It is a sensitive issue and we should only discuss the facts. Disinformation will only help the real culprit.”

READ: PIMS DIRECTOR CONFIRMS TORTURE MARKS ON ARSHAD SHARIF’S BODY



Regarding the post-mortem report, “I don’t think that any doctor can ascertain the duration of torture during autopsy. There is no scientific finding of three-hour torture. I suspect that disinformation is being spread regarding the torture.”

In a Twitter message, Obuya said, “In Pakistan, there is renewed DISINFORMATION and SENSATION over the brutal murder of #ArshadSharif, that is threatening the credibility of the probe. Sections of Media are reporting that the Journalist was TORTURED for THREE HOURS. That “finding” is NOT SCIENTIFIC.”

In Pakistan, there is renewed DISINFORMATION and SENSATION over the brutal murder of #ArshadSharif, that is threatening the credibility of the probe. Sections of Media are reporting that the Journalist was TORTURED for THREE HOURS. That “finding” is NOT SCIENTIFIC. — Brian Obuya (@ItsBrianObuya) November 10, 2022

In another tweet, the investigative journalist said, “Reports allege that #ArshadSharif was tortured for three hours. While an autopsy can reveal torture, it cannot tell “Duration of the torture,” such an attempt makes it unbelievable. Part of Sharif’s finger nails were retained during first autopsy for DNA. As shown in the excerpt.”

Reports allege that #ArshadSharif was tortured for three hours. While an autopsy can reveal torture, it cannot tell “Duration of the torture,” such an attempt makes it unbelievable. Part of Sharif’s finger nails were retained during first autopsy for DNA. As shown in the excerpt. pic.twitter.com/OUj6hRckv2 — Brian Obuya (@ItsBrianObuya) November 10, 2022

