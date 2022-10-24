Senior journalist Arshad Sharif martyred in Kenya gun attack

ISLAMABAD/NAIROBI: Senior journalist and former ARY News anchor Arshad Sharif embraced martyrdom after an accident in the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police in Kenya have confirmed his death and have opened an investigation into the accident which likely involved a gun attack.

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on a national television. He had worked for country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

ARY Family has expressed deep grief and sorrow over Arshad Sharif’s death.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون

I still can’t believe it. I am speechless. May Allah SWT grant him highest place in Jannah. Aameen pic.twitter.com/gjjUvTn1DO — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) October 23, 2022

The journalist’s family has requested the media and general public to refrain from speculations and spreading rumors about Arshad Sharif’s death in this hour of grief for his loved ones.

