Arshad Sharif’s mother moves IHC for postmortem report

ISLAMABAD: The mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif on Friday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the non-delivery of the postmortem report of her son by the PIMS hospital, ARY News reported.

Riffat Ara Alvi in her plea said the PIMS administration denied delivery of the postmortem report of her son to the focal person of the family, citing it is available with the police.

When the police were contacted in this regard, the focal person was asked to contact the administration of the hospital for Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report.

The mother of ARY News’ former anchorperson in her plea further said the family is being kept in the ‘dark’ and feared that the postmortem report might be ‘tempered.’

The IHC has been urged to pass the order for the delivery of the postmortem report of Arshad Sharif to the family.

Earlier, the mother of slain journalist, Arshad Sharif once again demanded the formation of high-power judicial commission to probe the killing of a former ARY News anchor in Kenya.

The slain journalist’s mother has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, demanding the formation of a high-power judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing.

In the letter, the mother urged CJP Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of ‘cruel actions’ of the government in the investigation of the journalist’s killing and demanded justice for Sharif’s family.

