Arshad Sharif murder: Islamabad police constitutes JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Wednesday constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Headquarters will head the special JIT while District Police Officer (DPO) Saddar, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramna, and Investigation officer (IO) were included in JIT.

However, one officer will be included by Inspector General (IG) Islamabad.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bndial ordered to register the murder case of senior journalist and ARY News’ former anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan took suo moto notice of senior journalist and ARY News’ former anchorperson Arshad’s killing in Kenya.

It is pertinent to mention here that the senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

