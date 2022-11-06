Arshad Sharif murder: Justice Paracha excuses to head commission

ISLAMABAD: Retired Justice Shakoor Paracha on Sunday excused himself to head the Judicial Commission for inquiry into the murder of noted journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed the commission to inquire into the murder of Arshad Sharif in Nairobi.

“I have informed the federal government about my decision that the mother of the martyred journalist had expressed dissatisfaction over the commission,” Justice Paracha said.

The mother of Arshad Sharif, in a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, had requested the formation of a high-powered judicial commission to investigate her son’s murder.

“A member, nominated in the commission, has already visited Nairobi. A person who become part of a prior investigation should not become the member of the commission as per the law,” Justice Paracha said.

Justice Shakoor Paracha also said that no representative of media was included in the inquiry commission. “It is necessary that a representative from media should be taken into the loop,” he further said.

Justice Paracha also said that he was agreed with the Prime Minister of Pakistan that the Chief Justice should form a commission for investigation into the murder of Arshad Sharif.

