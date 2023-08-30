Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan policemen resume jobs, get promotions

NAIROBI: The five Kenyan policemen, who were involved in the killing of former ARY News anchorperson and senior journalist Arshad Sharif, have ‘resumed’ their official duties without facing any accountability.

This claim was made by Kenyan Crime and Investigative journalist, Nyaboga Kiage

The journalist said the five cops involved in the fatal shootout are back to work and two of them have been promoted to senior ranks.

Kenya’s Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA), the body that is tasked with investigating the conduct of police officers, despite making a promise to give an update on Arshad Sharif’s murder within weeks, has not made its findings public in over nine months.

“We shall give an update on the matter once we are done with the investigations,” the IPOA said in a statement when asked about the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country,