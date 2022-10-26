Arshad Sharif’s mother releases video message

ISLAMABAD: The mother of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif on Wednesday released a video message ahead of her son’s funeral prayers.

Arshad Sharif’s mother announced that the funeral prayer will be held at Faisal Masjid Islamabad at 2:00 pm on Thursday (today). She urged everyone to visit her residence before going to the mosque for funeral prayers.

She said that she wants to say goodbye to her son in a manner befitting for his sacrifice.

Sharif’s mother said that she could not explain in words, the support she received from ARY Digital Network and its President and CEO Salman Iqbal.

“During the last two months, Salman Iqbal supported me a lot and tried his level best to protect Arshad Sharif,” she added.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case”.

Imran Khan telephones Salman Iqbal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal following the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Salman Iqbal expressed deep grief and sorrow over the murder of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Nairobi.

During the conversation, the President and CEO ARY Digital Network expressed his determination to bring the killers of Arshad Sharif to justice.

Chairman ARY Digital Network announcement

Earlier, the Chairman ARY Digital Network Haji Muhammad Iqbal also announced lifelong support for Arshad Sharif Shaheed’s family and the late news anchor’s children till they become self-reliant adults.

Arshad Sharif, a senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenya where he was living in self-exile. Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

Arshad Sharif left five children, his mother and two wives in bereavement. As the martyr was once part of ARY News, Haji Muhammad Iqbal, Chairman ARY Network, today announced that the group will financially assist Arshad Sharif’s family and his children till they become self-reliant.

Who was Arshad Sharif? why people loved him?

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on a national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

His show ‘Powerplay’ was one of the most-watched talkshows in Pakistan and people loved the way Arshad came up with stories regarding the ruling elite’s corruption and wrongdoings with strong evidence.

The martyr’s family has demanded judicial inquiry and public hearings during the inquiry to reveal the “truth” behind his murder.

Government of Pakistan has also formed a two-member team to investigate Arshad Sharif’s death comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) representatives.

