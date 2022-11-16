Arshad Sharif’s mother writes to SC HR Cell

ISLAMABAD: The mother of slain journalist, Arshad Sharif, has penned down a letter to Supreme Court’s (SC) Human Rights (HR) Cell, saying that she was oblivious about any investigation into the journalist’s killing, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Arshad Sharif’s mother – Riffat Ara Alvi – penned down a letter to Director-General (DG) of Human Rights (HR) Cell, saying that she was oblivious about any investigation or developments of investigation launched into her son’s brutal murder on Kenyan soil.

“I am not aware of any investigation launched into the killing of my son,” she wrote, adding that it was the state’s responsibility to investigate the murder and produce witnesses.

The mother has responded to the Supreme Court’s letter to produce witnesses in the investigation of her son’s murder.

Earlier, the mother of slain journalist, Arshad Sharif once again demanded the formation of high-power judicial commission to probe the killing of a former ARY News anchor in Kenya.

The slain journalist’s mother has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, demanding the formation of a high-power judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing.

In the letter, the mother urged CJP Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of ‘cruel actions’ of the government in the investigation of the journalist’s killing and demanded justice for Sharif’s family.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

