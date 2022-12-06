Arshad Sharif’s murder: Islamabad police to form JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the Islamabad police have decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing. A notification in this regard will be issued by midnight, sources claimed.

Sources told ARY News that the JIT will include officials from security institutions, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Headquarters and station house officer (SHO) of the relevant police station.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad police registered a first information report (FIR) against the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif following orders from the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with ARY News, was lodged on the complaint of station house officer (SHO) of the Ramna police station, Rasheed Ahmed.

Three people — Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed, and Tariq Ahmed Wasi – have been nonmiated in the case. The FIR was registered under section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial ordered the incumbent government to register first information report (FIR) of Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya by tonight.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan took suo moto notice of senior journalist and ARY News’ former anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya.

